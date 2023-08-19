Multiple Songs From Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Leak Online

As if Pink Tape‘s long-awaited release this year wasn’t enough, Lil Uzi Vert is keeping their hype train going. Moreover, fans are incredibly excited for the release of their new mixtape Barter 16, not just for the Young Thug homage, but for well-received snippets from it amid Pink Tape‘s pretty positive reception. It was unclear when exactly we would get this drop, but Uzi said it would be quite soon. However, a new development online puts the entire project’s release altogether in jeopardy, and fans expressed fear that there would be another tragedy on their hands. Once again, leak culture is threatening official releases.

Furthermore, Twitter went ablaze recently when multiple songs from Barter 16 apparently leaked online. Some of them have low audio quality, whereas others you might find around (not here, though) are crisp and clear. There’s even one particular track floating around that has a Thugger feature, and fans can’t wait to see Lil Uzi Vert show off some great chemistry with him. Still, with these leaks in mind, that might not even be a reality, or at least, it might be a very delayed one. In fact, one account in particular claimed the whole album will leak tonight (August 19).

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Imminent “Barter 16” Release Date

Lil Uzi Vert’s Barter 16 Leaks Send Fans Into Frenzy

Multiple songs off of Lil Uzi Vert's 'Barter 16' have surfaced online



A person connected to the leaks claims the entire project will be leaked by Sunday… pic.twitter.com/42QSEQf9uK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 19, 2023

Of course, leaks are nothing new in hip-hop, affecting everyone from its biggest superstars to its underground but still buzzed-about talent. Many artists in the past have spoken out against leak culture, or at least addressed it as an obstacle to overcome. Through those testimonies, we can see that leaks can actually affect the industry and release schedules in a very significant way. In addition, there’s also the question of how it delays projects for a long time, as albums like Whole Lotta Red exemplify. Playboi Carti has one of the most extensive leaked discographies, and Lil Uzi Vert isn’t far behind.

Meanwhile, given that the Philly star recently shared Barter 16‘s cover art, we seem so close to its release. Considering that, hopefully the project can still release with a lot of excitement and with a huge impact. It would be a shame if Uzi’s second album of 2023 gets squandered by impatient Internet sleuths. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Showcases Their Range In New Snippet