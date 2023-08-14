Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Imminent “Barter 16” Release Date

Earlier this year Lil Uzi Vert dropped one of the biggest rap albums of the year so far with Pink Tape. Since the moment the project dropped though, Uzi has been teasing at what they’ve got coming next. Eventually that took the form or Barter 16 an album inspired by Young Thug’s Barter series. Promotion for the project has been disjointed but undeniably fun. Uzi first started showing up to various places dressed up like Thugger, before sharing pics from the studio with one of Thug’s collaborators Birdman and announcing that the project would be executive produced by London On Da Track.

Now the newest news on Barter 16 is breaking and it seems like the record could be arriving soon. New texts from Uzi started emerging last night and continued into today. In the texts, Uzi tells various other artists and collaborators that the project is dropping this week. One message to G 5aby says “we droppin next week get that verse in 5.” Another to lil1dte says “put it on yo mother b16 next week” and a third text simply reads “ima drop it.” Rap fans have become accustomed to chaotic album rollouts and Uzi seems to be surprising even their friends with Barter 16‘s release.

Lil Uzi Vert Might Drop “Barter 16” This Week

Lil Uzi Vert’s friend Lil 1 DTE swears on his mom’s life that Uzi is dropping their next project “Barter 16” next week 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/lxlTlsPrHR — RapTV (@Rap) August 14, 2023

Fans excited about new Lil Uzi music have had plenty to pour through recently. On top of their entire new album, they’ve also made some appearances as a featured artist. Over the weekend they teamed up with Future, Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled for a new song called “Supposed To Be Loved.” The track is expected to serve as the lead single for DJ Khaled’s new album TIL NEXT TIME which drops later this year.

Uzi also recently shared a video of themselves in the studio with rapper Luh Tyler recording a second collaboration. The young artist has had a breakthrough 2023 that’s seen him wrapping up co-signs from numerous big stars, Uzi included. Do you think Barter 16 is coming out this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

