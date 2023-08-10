Lil Uzi Vert Spotted Filming A New Music Video

Earlier this year Lil Uzi Vert dropped their new album Pink Tape. The project became the first rap album of 2023 to hit number 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s gone on to plant a number of songs in the hot 100 on top of its impressive debut. Uzi has been teasing new material for weeks. They’ve been working on a new project called Barter 16 which pays tribute to Young Thug. For the project, Uzi has been working with some of Young Thug’s frequent collaborators like London On Da Track and Birdman. Now, Uzi has a music video coming soon though what it’s for is uncertain.

A clip started making the rounds earlier today of Lil Uzi Vert shooting a new music video. The clip sees the rapper lit up with red lights while a song echoes through the walls around them. While it isn’t confirmed which song the video is for many fans in the comments have speculated. The leading theory is that it’s for the recently announced DJ Khaled single dropping tonight. The song features Uzi alongside Lil Baby and Future. It’s set to serve as the lead single for a new album called TIL NEXT TIME coming later this year.

Lil Uzi Vert Music Video In The Making

Lil Uzi Vert has stayed busy recently. In another clip that emerged recently, they were in the studio recording new music with Luh Tyler. They’re a fan of many younger artists including Yeat who developed a pretty close relationship with Uzi. In an interview with GQ Uzi said that when they left rehab Yeat was one of the first people to visit them and they immediately began recording music.

Uzi found themselves in some hot water recently after comparing Christianity to a cult. Uzi has often come under fire for various references to the occult with some even going as far as saying they’ve tried to conjure the devil. The doubling down in their comments surely won’t help with those who are already critics. What do you think about Lil Uzi Vert working on a new music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

