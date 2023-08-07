Lil Uzi Vert Wowed By A Magic Trick In New Video

Lil Uzi Vert is on top of the world right now. The rapper just released their highly anticipated new album Pink Tape. The project became the first rap album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 this year. It sold 167k units in its first week which placed the album among the biggest first-week sales debuts of the year so far. In a recent interview with GQ, Uzi opened up on a number of things like their relationship with Yeat and their admiration for Young Thug. Now in a new video released as a part of an attached photo shoot, Uzi encounters an impressive magician.

In the clip, a magician starts by guessing what Lil Uzi Vert is thinking of. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she correctly guesses Pop-Tarts, a snack that the rapper has long been vocal about their love for. But Uzi’s mind isn’t really blown until she makes a full plate of snacks appear right before their very eyes. Consequently, Uzi’s reaction of sheer disbelief is something mirrored by many fans in the comments watching the same thing. “this sh*t really scary asf bruh” reads one of the top comments. “that’s witchcraft not magic” agrees another. Additionally others just point out how hilarious Uzi themselves is in the video. “Uzi shy asf😂,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Lil Uzi Vert Vs. A Magician

Lil Uzi Vert’s relationship with Young Thug seems to extend beyond just their friendship. Uzi has long credited Thugger as a musical influence, so much so that they’re planning to release an entire album tributing his sound. Uzi’s new album Barter 16 is expected to drop this year.

For the record, they worked with two frequent Young Thug collaborators Birdman and London On Da Track. Subsequently, promotion for the project has even gone as far as Uzi dressing up as Thug for public appearances. Though it doesn’t have a release date yet Uzi has been teasing the project to fans since Pink Tape dropped. What do you think of the clip of Lil Uzi Vert being amazed by a magician? Let us know in the comment section below.

