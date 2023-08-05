Lil Uzi Vert Describes Themselves As The “Class Clown” Of Hip-Hop

Lil Uzi Vert says that they’re the “class clown” of hip-hop. Uzi discussed their image as an “outcast” during a recent interview with GQ, refuting the idea while discussing their relationship with “the industry.” Uzi admits they’re aesthetically an “outcast” but the dynamic is different in reality.

“I’m not really the outcast, even though I take on the outcast aesthetic,” they told the outlet. “You got the cool kids and the jocks. Then you got the nerds, then you got the kids with behavior problems. But I’m more of the class clown. Some days people will really like me. And then some days I get on they nerves. The class clown is just trying to make friends.”

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Is All Smiles During Full Nardwuar Interview

Lil Uzi Vert Performs At Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: American rapper Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Uzi discussed some of the influences on their artistry, including Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap.“It was so weird to me. I didn’t understand how he was taking tones of music that I really don’t like but making me like them,” they said. The interview comes after the release of Uzi’s latest album, The Pink Tape. The star-studded tracklist features collaborations with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver, and more. Check out Uzi’s interview with GQ below.

Lil Uzi Vert For GQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Following the release of The Pink Tape, Uzi is already teasing another project. After the album reached the top of the charts, Uzi revealed that they were working on a mixtape titled Barter 16. “Sitting here thinking /bout how I went #1 on a experimental tape,” Uzi wrote on their Instagram Stories. “My apologies Barter 16 mixtape on the way.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the next project on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Finally Releases “Pink Tape” In All Of Its Glory

[Via]