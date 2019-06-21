texts
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Hints At Imminent "Barter 16" Release DateThere's reason for fans to believe that "Barter 16" could be coming soon. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsSarah Brady Accuses Jonah Hill Of "Emotionally Abusive" Behavior & Shares Their TextsSarah Brady has accused Jonah Hill of being "emotionally abusive."By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Recalls Texts From Her Ex's Father: "My Son Is Really Hurt"According to SZA, her ex's father wasn't happy she called his son out at her concert.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors: New Texts Allegedly Show Victim Admitting FaultThe actor's attorney brought up alleged messages that show the alleged victim saying she was the one to instigate violence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Miami Flaunts Body During Night Out, JT Reveals The Difference Between ThemThe City Girls just gave a hilarious account of their dynamic, which any friendship duo can probably relate to at some level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Admits He Left Bob Saget On Read Before His DeathDave Chappelle reflects on Bob Saget's death and admits that he had left him on read.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Album: "Let's Just Drop The Whole Thing"The Weeknd teased a new album to start 2022.By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Bleu Shares Hilarious Interaction Between He & Lil WayneBleu said that's Weezy's song now. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureDrake Leaves Lil Yachty On DeliveredThe Six God stays silent.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureJ. Prince Says Feds Are Harassing Him Over Crimes He Didn't CommitJ. Prince says someone has been trying to buy drugs while using his name and working to incriminate him.By Cole Blake
- GramJay-Z Gives High Praise To "Culture III" In Text Exchange With QuavoHov told the Migos rapper that "Avalanche" was "beautiful."By Erika Marie
- TechApple Reportedly Testing iMessage Feature To Unsend TextsThis could be a game changer.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Threatened To Burn Ex-Wife Amber Heard In Raging TextsDisturbing text messages that Johnny Depp sent his friend about his ex-wife were read aloud today in court.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsAntonio Brown Reveals Texts Proving Doctor Bragged About Being Farted OnBrown isn't shy to share his text messages.By Alexander Cole
- GossipRob Kardashian Reportedly Threatened To Hire Hitman On Blac Chyna's Former FriendRob Kardashian's not getting out of this case.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey Accuser Provides Text Messages From Night Of IncidentThe prosecution has provided text messages from the night in question.By Cole Blake