BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 654 Views
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Consequence pulled up an alleged exchange between Kanye West and Pusha T over their relationships with Drake.

Consequence has made his loyalty to Kanye West no secret in recent years, even amid his many controversies and rifts with other rappers. During a recent Hot 97 interview with DJ Drewski, though, he took things one step further by calling out one of Ye's formerly strongest collaborators, Pusha T.

In summary, Con spoke about the rollout behind Clipse and the new album Let God Sort Em Out, which has included various shots at the Chicago superstar. He claimed that Malice and his brother Pusha "performed" hate towards Kanye – specifically Push – and wanted to share an alleged text message exchange between the "Runaway" duo. This was allegedly in a supposed group chat with all three MCs that was made right after the release of Ye's 2021 album Donda.

This is what Kanye West told Pusha T... Allegedly: "In the diss record to Drake, you still not 100 % in the right with me even though he should not have spoke on your wife," per Glock Topickz on Twitter. "You not perfect either. The record still caused me mental harm, so that meant when you shot, you hit me and my family also. We have to protect my brain at all cost, because I have the vision. It's accountability, you not wrong but you not 100% right either." This seems to relate to "The Story Of Adidon," Pusha's Drizzy diss track.

Kanye West Pusha T Beef

"Yeah I agree, I'm not perfect..." Push allegedly replied. "I never learned how to turn the other cheek when disrespected... It's how I was raised... Martin Luther King wasn't respected in my house either. Hurting you, or your family wasn't my intention... Protecting my family and the brand was the only mission. Sorry for any trauma caused by me."

Consequence's defense of Kanye West hinges on the idea that Pusha T doesn't respect the Yeezy mogul. However, he argues that this current disrespect is fake and just for attention because he had apologized to him before, indicating respect. Con also alleged that Push's MLK comments suggest he doesn't respect his brother Malice either. During this discussion with DJ Drewski, he exited the interview after just a few short minutes.

