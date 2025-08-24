Consequence continues to taunt former fellow G.O.O.D.Music artist Pusha T after resurfacing their feud in an abruptly exited Hot 97 interview last week.

On Friday (August 22), Con took to X, formerly Twitter, to trash more of King Push’s lyrics. Addressing the hook of the new Clipse track, “Ace Trumpets,” Consequence labels the beginning of Push’s hook trash, using visuals aids.

“Yellow Diamonds look like Pee Pee [3x Trash emoji],” tweets Cons.

“Ace Trumpets” was the first single released on Clipse’s reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, released in July. The album features Kendrick Lamar, The Dream, Stove God Cooks, and Pharrell Williams.

While Pusha T hasn't issued a response for Cons’ tweet, social media flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Acknowledging the song, a user commented, “This just made me wanna hear the song lol.”

Another X user would run down Consequence’s lineage. They tweeted, “Cons is COUSINS with QTIP, and is former “BESTIES” with Ye, and doesn’t have at minimum a classic single or 3.5 Mic 🎤 worthy EP to his credit. He’s the human antithesis of Ty-Ty and Rich Paul.”

Consequence/Pusha T Beef

The latest tweet follows Consequence slamming Pusha T recently for claiming to be speaking “truth” in his lyrics. While speaking with TMZ, Cons called King Push “Pusha TMZ.”

Ahead of that, Cons challenged Clipse to meet him in Harlem if they had an issue with him while sharing a text thread between him, Kanye West and Pusha T. Hot 97’s Dj Drewski would read a text thread of Pusha “allegedly” apologizing to Ye over lyrics in the Drake diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

“One of the reasons why we didn’t have a ‘song of the summer,'” said Cons to Drewski. “Is because the sound bite of the summer was ‘I don’t respect Kanye as a man’ performed by — and I’mma emphasis ‘performed’ by — Pusha T and his brother Malice, known as the Clipse.”

Revealing Push’a apology, Cons continued: “Right, so he apologized for basically dragging Kanye into the beef with Drake… He actually said in his own words, ‘Sorry for any trauma I’ve caused you and your family.’ So, where I’m from, if you’re willing to apologize to someone, that would mean that you respect them, right? So if you’re running a whole rollout based on not respecting someone and you’re a man, but you know that you already apologized to this man, then are you being honest with your base? Are you being honest to the world? Is this a real feeling or is this contrived for marketing?”