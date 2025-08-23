Consequence Claims He's A Better Rapper Than "Pusha-TMZ"

Is Consequence hinting at a possible lyrical war with Pusha T? He very well could be based on his recent run-in with TMZ Hip Hop in Manhattan as caught by Complex. The 192 Records boss didn't hesitate at all to get right into his beef with the Virginia MC.

"What's good? Shout-out to Pusha-TMZ, you know?" he said in his greeting. "We outside what up?" After that, the interviewer got right to asking Consequence if he's a better MC than his foe. To probably no one's surprise, he believes he is.

However, he took it a step further. "Well, I have the number one pen. It’s not number two, it’s not number three, it’s not no other number." Consequence proceeded to make fun of one of the most quotable lines hip-hop has heard this year.

"And besides that, didn’t he tell y’all, 'Yellow diamonds look like pee-pee'?" That's of course a shot at Pusha T's opening line on his verse from "Ace Trumpets." He then signed off by promoting two of his newest additions to his label who happened to be with him during his sidewalk chat.

However, he didn't forget to throw one more diss on his way out. "We ain't gonna keep talking about old guys all day because we got the future right behind us."

Consequence & Pusha T Beef

We will see if Consequence ultimately decides to verbally spar with the Clipse frontman, but this is now the third time he's went after him.

His first jab was sent during an interview with Hot 97 where he showed off some alleged text messages in a group chat with himself, Kanye West, and Pusha. In them, Ye allegedly told his DAYTONA collaborator that he didn't feel comfortable with him feuding with Drake.

He claimed it was doing "harm" to him and his family. In response, Pusha T allegedly apologized for causing "trauma," but says he was also protecting his "family and the brand was the only mission."

Essentially, Consequence believes that Pusha is a "liar" and was only dissing Kanye during the rollout for Let God Sort Em Out for clout.

"So, if you're running a rollout based on not respecting someone and you're a man, but you know that you already apologized to this man, then are you being honest with your base? Are you being honest to the world? Is this a real feeling or is this contrived for marketing?" he said in the interview.