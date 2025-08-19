Earlier this month, Consequence called out Pusha T and Malice during an interview with DJ Drewski for Hot 97. He unveiled a series of text messages that were allegedly sent in a group chat including them and Kanye West back in 2021, also accusing the duo of "performing" hate towards the Chicago rapper.

"In the diss record to Drake, you still not 100 % in the right with me even though he should not have spoke on your wife," Ye allegedly wrote. "You not perfect either. The record still caused me mental harm, so that meant when you shot, you hit me and my family also. We have to protect my brain at all cost, because I have the vision. It's accountability, you not wrong but you not 100% right either."

In response, Pusha T allegedly apologized and claimed that he didn't mean to hurt Ye with his Drake diss track, "The Story Of Adidon."

"Yeah I agree, I'm not perfect," he allegedly began. "I never learned how to turn the other cheek when disrespected... It's how I was raised... Martin Luther King wasn't respected in my house either. Hurting you, or your family wasn't my intention... Protecting my family and the brand was the only mission. Sorry for any trauma caused by me."

Consequence & Pusha T Beef

Now, Consequence has doubled down. Yesterday (August 18), he posted a clip of the interview on Twitter/X, insisting that there are more alleged texts where that came from.

"Pusha T is a LIAR with no Integrity," he also declared. "How do you tell the World that you don’t respect Ye when you apologized to him for dragging him into the Drake Beef… Clearly, you stabbed that man in the back for Clout."

"And for you SLOW MOTHERF*CKERS in the Back," Consequence continued. "It don’t matter how long ago the text is from cuz there’s more. Much More… the gig and gimmick is up @PUSHA_T. A mouth can tell LIES but eyes can’t… Ain’t that right Malice. I’M OUTSIDE (#IWorkForMe)."