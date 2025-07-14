Consequence Teams Up With Kanye West For Upcoming Single

NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Kanye West (L) and Consequence attends the 6th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Roseland Ballroom August 30, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
While Consequence didn't share many details of his new Kanye West-produced track, he did say it's reminiscent of the "old Kanye.”

As people continue to distance themselves from Kanye West due to his myriad of controversies, there's at least one person who has his back. This, of course, is Consequence. Recently, the New York City artist even told AllHipHop that he has a new song produced by Ye on the way. According to him, it's slated for release sometime this summer.

“I’ve got the beat of the summer again,” he revealed. “When my new single drops—and yes, Ye produced it, we’re going to have some conversations.” While Consequence didn't share many more details of what's to come, he did describe the production as reminiscent of the "old Kanye.”

The two performers appear to be on good terms nowadays, but that hasn't always been the case. At the end of 2023, for example, Consequence took to social media to claim his collaborator owed him and others an apology.

Kanye West & Consequence
House Of Courvoisier Presents Phat Classics Miami Party
Consequence and Kanye West (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"I have always lent my love, support and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002. So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE. That's the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM," he wrote in part at the time. "Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe,IBN,Arrow and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be 'The Bulls.' But we didn't help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!!"

"You can be the one with the Money. And even the Power," Consequence added. "But I will always need my RESPECT. If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew. Then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English. Love you bro. But This Is 192."

It's unclear whether or not he ever got his apology, but either way, it looks Consequence has been able to put the past behind him.

