Fans of Kanye West have been demanding refunds on social media after the polarizing rapper's concert in Shanghai, China over the weekend. According to numerous accounts online, he began performing at least 40 minutes late, dealt with multiple technical difficulties, and more. In one clip on X (formerly Twitter), attendees shout for a refund.

“So I’ve been a fan of Kanye West since I was a teen. MBDTF opened my ears to the sonics in music,” one fan wrote on X, as caught by The New York Post. “Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better.”

From there, the same fan alleged that West was 45 minutes late to the show and was mostly lip-syncing. "His microphone must have been up less than 20% of the time," the fan said. They concluded: "For the encore, he disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point as tracks like Wolves just played out with him nowhere in sight. I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????”

Amid the barage of complaints on social media, the promoter for the event, StellarAmberGroup, wrote on the Chinese social media platform, Sina Weibo, that weather impacted the show. “However, for this long-awaited return after 17 years, Ye’s team insisted on prioritizing artistic integrity. After emergency adjustments, the show was delayed to ensure the best possible experience and to minimize the disappointment for the audience,” the statement said. “We are deeply moved by the understanding and patience shown by many of the attendees and express our heartfelt gratitude. We also extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused and appreciate everyone’s attention and support.”

Kanye West Tour

Kanye West is not currently on tour, but has primarily been performing overseas in recent years amid his tarnished reputation in the United States. He was going to headline the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia, but viral protests over his inclusion on the lineup led to organizers dropping the event altogether.