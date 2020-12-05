Refunds
- MusicDrake's Canceled Lollapalooza Brasil Set Prompts Fans To Get RefundsSkrillex replaced Drake as a headliner, and many fans are still angry that the Canadian superstar seemingly ditched his fans in São Paulo to hang out in Miami.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrippie Redd Fans Demand Refund After Late ConcertHis most recent album "MANSION MUSIK" is projected to sell 55k copies in its first week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Issues Astroworld Festival Refunds, Cancels Day N Vegas PerformanceTravis Scott is reportedly "too distraught" to perform at Day N Vegas festival next weekend.By Alex Zidel
- GamingSony Removes "Cyberpunk 2077" From PlayStation Store & Offers Refunds"Cyberpunk 2077" has been removed from the PlayStation Store amidst backlash over the state of the game on last-generation consoles.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrank Ocean Cancels Long-Awaited Vinyl Of Unreleased MusicFrank Ocean canceled his long await vinyl release and is offering fans refunds.By Cole Blake