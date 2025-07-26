Kanye West Performs For 50,000 Uproarious Fans In South Korea

Kanye West also put on a massive show in Shanghai that reportedly didn't go well, which caused the rapper's team to respond.

Kanye West's public image is not great for many reasons, but he's still got more than enough fans around the globe. That's evidenced courtesy of a sold-out show last night in South Korea. In a clip from the concert caught by Kurrco, Ye had 50,000 enveloping the venue with loud roars as the intro of "POWER" played.

Throughout this specific track, everyone was reciting the lyrics in unison with the Chicago rap star. At times, he let his rowdy supporters take the reins as he soaked in all the energy. It looked to be quite the scene, as Ye took the massive smoke-covered stage all by his lonesome.

He repped the country with a gray "KOREA" hoodie and black shoes with same-colored leather pants. Ye also reciprocated the palpable fervor with a passionate performance of the My Beautfiul Dark Twisted Fantasy hit.

Overall, it looks like it was a massive success. Hopefully, nothing negative comes out like it did for those who went to his Shanghai show. If you remember, he was a headlining act at the Rubicon Festival on July 12. However, tons of fans hopped on social media to ask for refunds and bash the performer's set.

Kanye West Shanghai Show

Some were claiming that Kanye took the stage 40 minutes after his scheduled start time. Moreover, others mentioned horrific sound issues. Additionally, people even said that he didn't really give the show his all.

For example, here was one heartbroken die-hard's review. "So I’ve been a fan of Kanye West since I was a teen. MBDTF opened my ears to the sonics in music. Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better."

West's team combated said "untrue" remarks from concertgoers with a lengthy statement. "To ensure the quality of the performance, Ye arrived at the stadium before 3:00 P.M. on July 12 (with surveillance footage available as evidence). The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but due to on-site equipment issues, troubleshooting and adjustments continued until 8:00 PM and still failed to reach optimal condition. Out of respect for the audience’s passion and anticipation, Ye made the decision to go on stage and perform despite the imperfect setup. Therefore, claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue."

