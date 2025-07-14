Kanye West Slams Reports Of His Disastrous Shanghai Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Slams Reports Shanghai Show Hip Hop News
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West recently caused the cancelation of a Slovakian festival due to fans and artists speaking out against his inclusion.

It's not often that Kanye West goes to the media to address reports on his many controversies, but here we are. Ye and his team issued a statement responding to negative reports about his Shanghai concert on Saturday (July 12), denying reports that he was late and addressing technical issues.

Many of the 70K-plus attendees took to social media with complaints and demands for a refund, some of which criticized the show's set-up, sound quality, and lack of engaging performance. Reportedly, some of the crowd even chanted for refunds.

"To ensure the quality of the performance, Ye arrived at the stadium before 3:00 P.M. on July 12 (with surveillance footage available as evidence)," Kanye West's team stated, according to AllHipHop. "The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but due to on-site equipment issues, troubleshooting and adjustments continued until 8:00 PM and still failed to reach optimal condition. Out of respect for the audience’s passion and anticipation, Ye made the decision to go on stage and perform despite the imperfect setup. Therefore, claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue."

Read More: Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting Photographer And Destroying His Equipment

Kanye West Lawsuit

Throughout the show, Ye paused the performance thrice to deal with malfunctioning equipment and coordinate with staff. "Even in the midst of heavy rain, Ye insisted on returning to the stage promptly to continue performing — solely to offer the audience and fans his utmost sincerity and respect." Also, an unauthorized track played after the show ended. "Ye was completely unaware of this and was shocked to learn of it," the statement responded to that aspect.

"I love China. I love my Chinese fans. Your support is my greatest motivation. I promise to return your trust and love with even more perfect performances in the future!" Ye concluded the statement.

Elsewhere, Kanye West's other controversies involve disturbing sexual misconduct allegations against him from a former Yeezy assistant and chief of staff. His team already denied the accusations and proclaimed they will fight this out in court. Meanwhile, new musical releases are on the way, including Bully presumably coming this month. We'll see how all of these narratives evolve soon...

Read More: UK Rapper Ratlin Calls Top5 A "Police Bwoy" After Top's Stabbing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 1180
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sneakers Kanye West Steps Out In New Adidas Yeezy 700: First Look 12.1K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.4K
Comments 0