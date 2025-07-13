Kanye West (Ye) Delivers Incredible Performance In Front Of 70k At Shanghai Stadium

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 358 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-CHINA-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-KANYE WEST
TOPSHOT - US rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. Kanye West will hold a concert in Shanghai on July 12. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kanye West has rapped about tearing up arena since Graduation. His most memorable line about it is on Kid Cudi's "Erase Me."

Kanye West returned to China in dramatic fashion on July 11, 2025, delivering a sold-out performance at Shanghai Stadium—his first concert in the city since 2008.

The long-anticipated show drew an estimated 72,000 fans, making it one of the largest hip-hop concerts in China’s history. Taking the stage in a casual gray hoodie and leather pants, West powered through a setlist that spanned his decades-long career. Signature tracks like “POWER,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Blood on the Leaves,” and “Famous” ignited massive singalongs from the crowd.

Ye, known for switching up his lyrics with the times, added fresh twists to familiar verses, prompting waves of excitement from longtime fans. Clips posted online captured his commanding presence and the crowd’s raucous reception.

This marks West’s first full concert in China in 16 years, following a 2024 listening session held in Haikou. Within hours of announcing the Shanghai date, more than 60,000 users registered interest through Damai, China’s major ticketing platform. That surge reflected not only anticipation for his return but also his lasting cultural relevance despite public controversies in recent years.

MORE: Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert

Kanye West Shanghai Concert

The Shanghai concert reaffirmed West’s global reach and influence. It also signaled a renewed phase in his international touring presence, as he reestablishes his footprint across Asia. Fans worldwide acknnowledged Ye's longevity following the latest performance going viral.

Reviewing the setlist, a fan tweeted, "Between Ye performing 'Black Skkkn Head' and ending his concert playing 'Heil Hitler' for the sold out 72,000 capacity Shanghai, China Stadium… …It was a historic cultural moment that harkened back to the good old days of Shanghai."

The fan would also clarify which version of "Heil Hitler" Ye performed in a follow-up tweet. The alternate version, they shared, "Yes folks it is NOT the original explicit 'Heil Hitler' version, it’s the edited “Hallelujah” version of “Heil Hitler” It’s essentially the same song. Hallelujah was chosen because it sounds exactly like Heil Hitler. I’m baffled by the cope on this."

Ye is currently working on several new ablums, including WWIII.

MORE: Kanye West's Slot At Slovakia Festival Leads To Event's Cancelation Due To Backlash

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Kanye West (Ye) Returns To Shanghai After 16 Years To Headline Summer Concert, Fans Ecstatic 4.1K
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 609
Kanye West Concert Slovakia Canceled China Show Hip Hop News Music Kanye West's Slot At Slovakia Festival Leads To Event's Cancelation Due To Backlash 1057
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Music Kanye West Drops Holy Version Of His Controversial “Heil Hilter” Song 17.4K
Comments 0