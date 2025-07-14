Trey Songz Accused Of Assaulting Photographer And Destroying His Equipment

Trey Songz has been accused of similar behavior in the past, such as an alleged recent run-in with a fan that almost got physical.

Trey Songz recently said that he "Can't Stay Mad" on his new song, but something allegedly riled him up at a recent event at the Ivy venue. He stands accused of assaulting a photographer at the event, which led to a police investigation thanks to video footage of the alleged brawl.

No Jumper caught the clip on Instagram, and it's unclear exactly why this altercation happened or what the context for it is. Nevertheless, here's the story. Towards the end of the event, the owner asked cameraman Isaa Mansoor to get a final pic of the R&B singer next to Ivy's logo at the building. But when Isaa began filming as a woman cursed someone out, Songz allegedly punched him, smashed two of his cameras, and threw him against the wall.

The owner told Trey that "that's his guy," but Trey Songz's alleged response was "I don’t give a f**k." He allegedly clenched his fist at the owner. Mansoor filed a police report that prompted their opening of an investigation, and he went to the hospital. After a CT scan and X-rays, doctors reportedly identified a migraine, a concussion, and ankle pain.

Trey Songz Allegations

Sadly, this is not Trey Songz's first allegation of assault. He has actually faced a lot of accusations in the past for his alleged behavior, including a $13 million battery judgement against him that a Las Vegas judge later dismissed.

There are also allegations of sexual misconduct and other confrontations to contend with, including those involving other celebrities. 50 Cent, for example, recently reacted to a story about a bet gone wrong with Terence Crawford and Songz.

But Trey Songz's many confrontations and tussles mean that this isn't a very good look for the singer. There's a lot of history to wade through, but we will see what this police investigation concludes eventually.

At the end of the day, there's a lot of missing context in this case that we must wait for. So perhaps local authorities will provide an update in the near future. In the meantime, hopefully the R&B star stays out of trouble and calms down.

