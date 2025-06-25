Trey Songz almost got into a physical altercation with an unidentified man on Tuesday night, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media. It remains unclear what prompted the dispute, but the clip shows the end of the argument, with Songz threatening to "beat the sh*t out of" the person, as caught by AllHipHop.

“I ain’t gonna shake your hand," the man says in the video, to which Songz quickly fires back, “And you ain’t gone do sh*t either like I told you.” After the man calls Songz a "p*ssy," the singer threatens, “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you right now.”

When LiveBitez shared the video on Instagram, fans in the comments section had plenty to say about the situation. "I’m so fed up with him and his non-growing braids," one user wrote. Another came to Songz defense, writing: "I don't understand why yall gp around these people just to be disrespectful and try to antagonize them to sue later."

Trey Songz Terence Crawford Fight

It's not the first time Trey Songz has made headlines for nearly coming to blows in recent months. Earlier this year, boxing champion Terence Crawford admitted that he once wanted to choke the singer out after the two got into a dispute over a celebrity basketball game. He discussed the incident during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast,

“Trey Songz was just having a moment. Is he serious or is he playing? I was waiting to go, ‘I’m just playing with you’, I wasn’t gonna punch him, I was gonna choke him,” he admitted at the time. “I wanna choke you, I don’t even wanna punch you.”