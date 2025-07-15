Trey Songz Slams The Media Over “Clickbait” After Allegedly Assaulting Photographer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 6: Singer Trey Songz attends Warner Records Presents The Ultmate Karaoke Experience at Keys on June 6, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Photographer Isaa Mansoor allegedly had to be hospitalized following his run-in with Trey Songz earlier this week.

Over the weekend, Trey Songz allegedly popped off on a photographer outside of a club in Huntington, New York. The photographer in question is Isaa Mansoor, who had already been in the process of recovering from a previous injury. After his show at The Ivy, Trey allegedly punched Mansoor in the head, shoved him into a wall, and broke two of his cameras. Mansoor allegedly had to be hospitalized for a concussion and other injuries shortly after.

For now, Trey has yet to address the alleged attack publicly, though his lawyer Ted Anastasiou has. "The media is unfairly turning an unfinished story into clickbait to sell a new headline," Anastasiou told TMZ. "That’s lazy and unfair.”

He went on to blame the ordeal on “increasingly aggressive paparazzi invading an artist’s personal space,” which he says is an issue that puts “everyone at risk.”

“Trey disputes the characterization of events, is cooperating fully with authorities, and looks forward to the facts, not speculation, speaking for themselves,” Anastasiou added.

Trey Songz Altercation

This isn't the only heated confrontation Trey Songz has allegedly been involved in recently, however. Last month, he got into it with an unidentified man, and the situation nearly turned physical. “I’ll beat the sh*t out of you right now," he told the man, who had refused to shake his hand.

During an appearance on Club Shay Shay earlier this year, Terence Crawford also admitted that he almost got into a physical altercation with the R&B star. According to him, it all started over a celebrity basketball game bet during one of 50 Cent’s tycoon weekends.

“Trey Songz was just having a moment. Is he serious or is he playing? I was waiting to go ‘I’m just playing with you’. I wasn’t gonna punch him, I was gonna choke him,” the boxing champ recalled at the time, “I wanna choke you, I don’t even wanna punch you.” Fortunately, 50 Cent stepped in before the situation got too out of control.

