Terence Crawford Admits He Once Wanted To “Choke” Trey Songz Over A Bet

During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, boxing champion Terence Crawford recalled the only time a fellow celebrity tried to pick a fight with him.

The celebrity in question was none other than Trey Songz, who he claims tried to go after him over a bet at one of 50 Cent’s tycoon weekends. According to Crawford, the situation almost didn't end well for the performer, as he was prepared to take him down by any means necessary.

“Trey Songz was just having a moment. Is he serious or is he playing? I was waiting to go ‘I’m just playing with you’. I wasn’t gonna punch him, I was gonna choke him,” he admitted, “I wanna choke you, I don’t even wanna punch you.”

Crawford also reflected on the encounter during an appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast earlier this year. At the time, he shared that Trey Songz challenged him to a wager during halftime of a celebrity basketball game, and that things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Terence Crawford & Trey Songz

“I don’t know if dude was drunk or something but he just started tripping. He was like, ‘I don’t care if you the world champion.’ I’m like, ‘Is he serious?’ I think he might be on drugs or something. I think he’s playing," he explained. “So I’m like, ‘Man, I’ll take you in the back and make you cry, make you scream. What is you talking about?'”

Luckily, 50 Cent intervened before the situation got too out of hand, telling Crawford the altercation simply wasn't worth the potential consequences.