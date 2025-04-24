Terence Crawford Admits He Once Wanted To “Choke” Trey Songz Over A Bet

BY Caroline Fisher 723 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Terence Crawford Wanted To Choke Trey Songz Sports News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Singer Trey Songz performs onstage during "The Millennium Tour" at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Terence Crawford, 50 Cent intervened before his tense encounter with Trey Songz got out of hand.

During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, boxing champion Terence Crawford recalled the only time a fellow celebrity tried to pick a fight with him.

The celebrity in question was none other than Trey Songz, who he claims tried to go after him over a bet at one of 50 Cent’s tycoon weekends. According to Crawford, the situation almost didn't end well for the performer, as he was prepared to take him down by any means necessary.

“Trey Songz was just having a moment. Is he serious or is he playing? I was waiting to go ‘I’m just playing with you’. I wasn’t gonna punch him, I was gonna choke him,” he admitted, “I wanna choke you, I don’t even wanna punch you.”

Crawford also reflected on the encounter during an appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast earlier this year. At the time, he shared that Trey Songz challenged him to a wager during halftime of a celebrity basketball game, and that things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Read More: Trey Songz Squares Up With Fan For Running Up On Him Onstage

Terence Crawford & Trey Songz

“I don’t know if dude was drunk or something but he just started tripping. He was like, ‘I don’t care if you the world champion.’ I’m like, ‘Is he serious?’ I think he might be on drugs or something. I think he’s playing," he explained. “So I’m like, ‘Man, I’ll take you in the back and make you cry, make you scream. What is you talking about?'”

Luckily, 50 Cent intervened before the situation got too out of hand, telling Crawford the altercation simply wasn't worth the potential consequences.

“50 come over like, ‘Woaaaah.’ He was like, ‘Hold up, man. T, don’t f*ck up the bag on this n***a,'” he said. “So we get to the dinner, 50 Cent did his little rap and he get on the microphone and was like, ‘We got Bud about to beat up Trey Songz.’

Read More: Trey Songz's $11 Million Judgement Dismissed By Las Vegas Judge Upon The Singer's Request

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Thaddaeus McAdams, Lisa Lake/Getty Images Music 50 Cent Says Trey Songz Domestic Assault Allegations Are A "Money Play" 13.8K
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music 50 Cent Clowns Trey Songz & Jacquees After Alleged Fight 2.2K
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Music 50 Cent Roasts Trey Songz For Scolding "Ungrateful" Woman Over $300 2.1K
Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images Original Content 50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Issue Of Non-Refundable Stripper Bandz 13.7K