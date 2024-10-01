Jacquees Shuts Down Rumor That He Got Beaten Up By Trey Songz

The singer set the record straight.

Jacquees and Trey Songz haven't always had the best relationship. Despite working in the same genre, and catering to the same fan base, the two men have often had disagreements. Jacquees boldly called Trey Songz a "rapist" during a heated IG video February. The video came on the heels of an alleged fight between Jacquees and Songz at a night club. The former decided to expand on what happened during a recent appearance on the Off the Record podcast. He was less heated, but he maintained that he did not lose the fight in question.

Jacquees told DJ Akademiks that he actually has love for Trey Songz, and does not hold any grudges towards the R&B singer despite their past issues. "Trey Songz is my brother I love him to life," he stated. "I don’t say I love you to death because that means you love them until they die." The R&B singer added that he was frustrated by the physical confrontation they had, and simply vented his frustrations online without thinking. "We got into a fight, I went online bro because I was hurt," he asserted. "That was our first fight and I was really hurt because I’ve been around Trey since I was 15-16 and I never expected us to fight physically."

Jacquees Claims That He Won The Trey Songz Fight

DJ Akademiks decided to take the conversation into a slightly more sensationalized direction. He asked whether Trey Songz won the fight, or if Jacquees got the best of him. Jacquees was initially hesitant to provide details, noting that he did not want to fight to begin with. "Verbally is different than a physical fight," he noted. Akademiks pushed for a direct answer, and Jacquees eventually gave it to him. "I won," he said. "I won the fight." To add insult to injury, Jacquees claimed that Trey Songz tried to pull his hair during their fight. "He pulled my hair," the singer asserted. "[But] he didn't beat the dreads out of sh*t."

In an effort to downplay the fight, however, Jacquees claimed that the virality of the situation was his own doing. "That was a family fight," he noted. "It should've never got public.... I put the family on blast. You never put the family on blast." DJ Akademiks tried to push once more, and ask whether the decision to fight Songz stemmed from a Napoleon complex, but Jacquees refused to take the bait. He remained steadfast in the fact that he handled himself and apologized for what he felt he did wrong.