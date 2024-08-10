Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Celebrate Their Newborn’s Arrival With Sweet Photos

BYCaroline Fisher189 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Meech Birthday Celebration Hosted By YTB FATT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 16: Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders attend a birthday celebration for Lil Meech at Opium on April 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jacquees calls the child his "biggest blessing to date."

It's no secret that Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have been through their fair share of ups and downs as a couple. Now, however, it looks like they're onto a completely new chapter. Recently, Sanders took to Instagram to reveal that she's given birth to their first child. She shared a sweet carousel from their hospital visit, as well as a heartfelt message about her journey as a new mom.

"This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile," she wrote. "I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que💕" Sanders also opened up about some of the health issues she's battled with throughout her pregnancy, and revealed that the doctor who delivered her child is the same one who delivered her 32 years ago.

Read More: Deiondra Sanders & Jacquees' Maternity Photos Have Fans Questioning Their Relationship

Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Celebrate Their Child's Arrival

Coincidentally enough, the child also shares a birthday with Deion Sanders, Deiondra's father. Jacquees took to Instagram with a celebratory post of his own, calling the baby his "biggest blessing to date." Of course, fans are flooding the couple with congratulatory messages in their comments section, and wishing them all the best as they embark on parenthood.

The child arrives following Jacquees' proposal to Sanders at their baby shower. He popped the big question after she told him the baby would not be named after him, as they don't yet share a last name. "I'm sorry. It technically can't be a Jr. Sanders-Broadnax is not a Jr. That's not happening, 'cause I'm not married. So my last name is going as well," she explained. Fortunately, it looks like everything worked out in the end. What do you think of Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders welcoming their first child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jacquees Proposes To Deiondra Sanders At Their Baby Shower

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...