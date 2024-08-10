Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Celebrate Their Newborn’s Arrival With Sweet Photos

Jacquees calls the child his "biggest blessing to date."

It's no secret that Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have been through their fair share of ups and downs as a couple. Now, however, it looks like they're onto a completely new chapter. Recently, Sanders took to Instagram to reveal that she's given birth to their first child. She shared a sweet carousel from their hospital visit, as well as a heartfelt message about her journey as a new mom.

"This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile," she wrote. "I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que💕" Sanders also opened up about some of the health issues she's battled with throughout her pregnancy, and revealed that the doctor who delivered her child is the same one who delivered her 32 years ago.

Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Celebrate Their Child's Arrival

Coincidentally enough, the child also shares a birthday with Deion Sanders, Deiondra's father. Jacquees took to Instagram with a celebratory post of his own, calling the baby his "biggest blessing to date." Of course, fans are flooding the couple with congratulatory messages in their comments section, and wishing them all the best as they embark on parenthood.

The child arrives following Jacquees' proposal to Sanders at their baby shower. He popped the big question after she told him the baby would not be named after him, as they don't yet share a last name. "I'm sorry. It technically can't be a Jr. Sanders-Broadnax is not a Jr. That's not happening, 'cause I'm not married. So my last name is going as well," she explained. Fortunately, it looks like everything worked out in the end. What do you think of Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders welcoming their first child? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.