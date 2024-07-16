Deiondra Sanders & Jacquees' Maternity Photos Have Fans Questioning Their Relationship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 15: Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration at Toast On Lenox on April 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The couple has been through turbulent times.

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees' relationship has been under quite a bit of scrutiny for quite some time. Overall, a huge reason behind this has been Jacquees' alleged infidelity. A few months back, Dreezy came out and said that Jacquees has tried to reconcile with her numerous times. Moreover, Dreezy claims Jacquees has told her that he wishes he still had her in his life. This is all while continuing to date Deiondra Sanders.

Eventually, Sanders got pregnant and she stayed with Jacquees. Subsequently, the singer proposed to Sanders, and she said yes. The internet wasn't fully amused with the proposal, and many felt bad for Deiondra who doesn't appear to be Jacquees' first choice as a partner. Well, recently, the couple decided to show off their recent maternity photoshoot. You can see the wholesome photos below. Unfortunately, many fans are not amused with what they are seeing.

In the comments section over at The Shade Room, many noted how Deiondra Sanders could be doing a whole lot better. "Dreez having all that proof and now it’s a proposal, is crazy. I’d always feel like last resort in the back of my head," one person wrote. "Being engaged and actually married is two completely different things. Stay tune for part two," said another. Needless to say, many onlookers are feeling a bit skeptical of the arrangement.

Let us know what you think about the couple, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that there is anything wrong with the two remaining together after everything that went down? How do you think Sanders feels about the comments from others? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

