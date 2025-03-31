Bishop Brigante Passes Away As Drake, Royce Da 5'9, & Many More Share Tributes

Bishop Brigante, the Canadian artist best known for his work as a battle rapper, has passed away after a battle with cancer. His son confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday. Several celebrities have already begun sharing tributes in his honor.

"I never thought the day would come where I’d be writing to the world about such a tragedy," Bishop Brigante's son wrote. "My father was many things, but at most he was a fighter. He overcame so many obstacles in his lifetime and not once said something was 'impossible.' I’ve spent the last 19 years learning from such an incredible man. An incredible man I’m so proud to call my father. Not only did he fight for himself, but he fought just as hard to make sure others wouldn’t go through the same trials." From there, the rapper's son noted that he died in peace and promised to continue to keep his father's legacy alive.

Who Was Bishop Brigante?

Bishop Brigante was born and raised in Toronto and famously became the first Canadian to win three straight weeks on BET’s Freestyle Friday series. Outside of his work in battle rap, he also enjoyed a successful music career, releasing numerous singles including "Trust Nobody," “It’s Fo’ Twenty," and more. Additionally, AllHipHop reports he acted alongside Ray Liotta in the 2002 drama, Narc, a stage production of A Clockwork Orange, and more.

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Bishop Brigante

Several celebrities have already responded to the news of Bishop Brigante's passing. Drake and Royce da 5'9 both posted heartfelt comments on the Instagram announcement. The Alchemist also took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: "'Take that mirror down… NOW!' RIP Bishop Brigante . Huge loss smh." King of the Dot founder Organik penned an emotional message on Instagram. "I just want to say, I’m grateful to have had someone look out for me and look over me the way that Bishop did. We both connected through similar paths in the music industry and became brothers," he wrote in part.