Xzibit Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Calling Drake A Pedophile Is Fair Game In A Rap Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 921 Views
Xzibit Kendrick Lamar Drake Pedophile Fair Rap Battle Hip Hop News
Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Xzibit aka Alvin Nathaniel Joiner performs during game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's accusations against Drake on tracks like "Not Like Us" led to Drizzy's defamation lawsuit against UMG.

As much fun as we had with the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, many fans still have questions about the lengths they went to in order to discredit each other. But some folks want to paint it all as a fair game on both sides. While talking to Bill Maher, Xzibit explained why the "certified pedophile" line in particular is clean in a rap battle.

"I have no idea about what he's doing," Xzibit remarked of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's disses, specifically about the former's pedophilia allegations. Bill Maher posited that the Toronto superstar might be up to something, like any other big celebrity, but he hasn't had any big cases. "It's a clip of him talking to a 14-year-old girl on a stage [the girl was 17]. That was suspect. [...] I don't remember what it is, I just know that's where that comes from. [...] It was something that made your eyebrow raise. And then he was talking to the Millie Bobby Brown girl about relationship s**t. People like to run with things, right? Really, it started from a feature. We'll probably never know what jabs started or whatever, but it boiled over into this thing where it became this David and Goliath moment."

Kendrick Lamar & Drake UMG Lawsuit

Most importantly for Xzibit, he made it clear that anything goes in a rap battle, and that the culture understands this. However, we know that this has unintended consequences for those who don't understand that. Drake sued UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," accusing the record label and distributor of defamation and illegally boosting the diss track's commercial performance. In the filing's aftermath, fans continue to debate over its worth and whether or not it will actually succeed.

Nevertheless, extreme discussions about Kendrick Lamar and Drake will trudge on until the end of time, no matter how exhausting the journey proves to be every single day. Many folks even forgot about its original context of a rap battle, a factor that will sadly grow more present as long as they engage in non-wax warfare. But at what point is it their will and at what point do fans just want to continue the bloodshed debates?

