DJ Akademiks-Affiliated Account Eviscerated For Comparing Drake To Emmett Till

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle had accusations of "reaching" thrown at both sides, which is especially true of their fanbases. Moreover, it covered a lot of controversial topics that are just as prone to blunt and provocative jokes as they are to serious discussion, which don't always mesh. Conan O'Brien recently joked about the feud while hosting the Oscars, remarking that the ceremony's halfway point signified K.Dot's turn to call Drizzy a "pedophile." This didn't sit well with many OVO fans, with one Twitter account affiliated with DJ Akademiks' brand even comparing the Toronto superstar to Emmett Till's violent and racially motivated lynching.

Many fans blasted this comparison online, condemning the page for equating the 38-year-old's situation to a vicious chapter in African American history that preceded the civil rights movement of the 1960s. It's important to clarify that DJ Akademiks does not run this account, a point you may have seen pop up on Twitter amid the Kendrick Lamar feud. The statement is certainly is a controversial way to frame this. While many have criticized the attacks against Drake, folks find that this comparison went too far.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Screenshot via Twitter @AkademiksTV

Furthermore, jokes about the beef at industry events are a different kind of reaction to what Drake is suing UMG over "Not Like Us" for. The federal case alleges defamation through alleged payola practices such as stream-botting and removing copyright restrictions, and specifically centers on Kendrick Lamar's pedophilia allegations against the "NOKIA" hitmaker. As for updates on that, he settled with iHeartMedia in his Texas petition, which accused the company of similarly shady business practices concerning the Mustard-assisted diss track. But Universal is the main subject of scrutiny now.