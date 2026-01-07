Diddy's Employees Are Allegedly Furious They Aren't Getting Paid While He's In Prison

BY Cole Blake
Diddy is currently serving out a 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix for transportation to engage in prostitution.

Several of Diddy's employees have not been getting paid as the Bad Boy mogul remains behind bars following his conviction for transportation to engage in prostitution, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the outlet says the management firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, has been handling Diddy's finances for the time being.

They've reportedly been stingy about sending out payments to attorneys handling some of Diddy's civil lawsuits, as well as various other staffers. One of the employees has quit over the delay in payments.

Additionally, TMZ reports that Tri Star Sports & Entertainment has limited Diddy's family to a set budget. They aren't granting them unrestricted access to his finances.

Despite the report, a representative for Diddy shot down the idea of anyone not getting paid. “People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving," Juda Engelmayer said, before adding, "Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review."

How Long Is Diddy's Prison Sentence?
Diddy is currently residing behind bars at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He's serving a 50-month prison sentence.

In other news, his two sons, Christian and Justin Combs, recently announced that they will be starring in their own show on Zeus network in 2026. Zeus Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. He said that the project won't be an endorsement of Diddy. Instead, it will focus on how his sons are handling the situation.

“To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We’re not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We’re simply allowing these stories to be told, and that’s the essence of what we’re doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light,” Plummer said.

