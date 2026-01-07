Several of Diddy's employees have not been getting paid as the Bad Boy mogul remains behind bars following his conviction for transportation to engage in prostitution, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the outlet says the management firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, has been handling Diddy's finances for the time being.

They've reportedly been stingy about sending out payments to attorneys handling some of Diddy's civil lawsuits, as well as various other staffers. One of the employees has quit over the delay in payments.

Additionally, TMZ reports that Tri Star Sports & Entertainment has limited Diddy's family to a set budget. They aren't granting them unrestricted access to his finances.

Despite the report, a representative for Diddy shot down the idea of anyone not getting paid. “People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving," Juda Engelmayer said, before adding, "Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review."

How Long Is Diddy's Prison Sentence?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii with the New England Patriots playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy is currently residing behind bars at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He's serving a 50-month prison sentence.

In other news, his two sons, Christian and Justin Combs, recently announced that they will be starring in their own show on Zeus network in 2026. Zeus Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. He said that the project won't be an endorsement of Diddy. Instead, it will focus on how his sons are handling the situation.