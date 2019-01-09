staff
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Show's DJ Boof Speaks On Staff & Family's Illness TreatmentThe television show's former disc jockey expressed belief that its host should be with her family in Florida amid this difficult time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Has Miami Hotel Staff Annoyed By His Stay & Late Night Antics: ReportPage Six spoke to alleged sources who expressed frustration with Ye's late night visitors back when he kicked off his "Vultures" rollout.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Reveals How Much His Hair Team Is PaidTyler Perry claims his hair team is paid well.By Caroline Fisher
- Crime2 Milly Says Inmates At Rikers Island Ran 2 Units Themselves After Staff Shortage2 Milly says that prisoners at Rikers Island were running their own area because of staff shortages. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMystery Woman In Handsy Drake Photo's Identity RevealedThe woman in that viral photo of Drake is reportedly one of his employees.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Sued By Staff Members For Allegedly Stiffing ThemKim Kardashian is being sued by 7 of her staffers who claim she allegedly failed to pay them proper wages and didn't provide them meal breaks.By Alex Zidel
- Sports76ers Bullied Into Doing The Right Thing After Reducing Staff SalariesThe 76ers decided that their staff would be paid less due to the pandemic but Twitter did its thing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Offers To Pay Pelicans’ Workers Salaries During NBA SuspensionZion a real one.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Wendy Williams Show" Furious After WWE’s Sasha Banks Cancels On Short NoticeWWE's Sasha Banks canceled hours before the show began taping.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Show Staff "Moving Forward Like She Doesn't Exist"Wendy Williams' staff is no longer keeping her in the loop.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Show Staff Demand Nick Cannon Permanently Replace HerWendy Williams is reportedly "scared" that she may lose her show.By Alex Zidel
- GossipWendy Williams' Staff Reportedly Fuming Over Nick Cannon ReplacementShe is apparently being called a hypocrite.By Zaynab
- MusicJa Rule Defends His Innocence As The Fyre Festival Docs Make The RoundsJa Rule slams the makers of "Fyre Fraud" and "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened." By Devin Ch
- MusicBuddy Digs Deep Into The Vault For NPR's "Tiny Desk" SeriesBuddy delivers a medley of songs from "Harlan & Alondra."By Devin Ch