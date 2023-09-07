Tyler Perry Reveals How Much His Hair Team Is Paid

Tyler Perry has been hit with backlash in the past for the quality of the hair styles worn by women in his productions. Many have called him out for using bad wigs, with some even also claiming that his lack of attention to Black women's hair showcases a lack of respect. The filmmaker, however, says that he has nothing to do with doing hair on set, as he leaves it up to a well-paid team of hairstylists. He opened up about it on The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After-Show Edition, noting that he can do many things, but hair isn't one of them.

"I want all of y'all to stop talking about hair to me, please," he began. "These are the things I can do: I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go onstage. I can do all of this stuff, right? I know what I do." Perry continues, "I don't know how to do hair. I don't know nothing about it."

Tyler Perry's Hair Team Makes $65 Per Hour

"So what I do is I hire people to do hair, pay them $65 an hour," he then shares. "You heard that right. $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day. You heard that right. $65 an hour is what they're paid to make sure the hair is right, okay? That's their job, so I'm paying them to do their job, and they're doing it, right? They're doing a great job. Sometimes things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done. They get it done, so stop asking me about no damn hair."

"Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a damn hot curler,” Perry also adds. It's clear that the filmmaker is fed up with the criticism, and wants to make it known that he's not the one behind the controversial hair in his productions. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyler Perry.

