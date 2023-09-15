Tyler Perry Gives His Hot Take On Splitting Bills In Relationships

During a recent appearance on Keep It Positive, Sweetie, Tyler Perry shared his take on splitting bills in relationships. The actor and filmmaker started out the conversation by saying that Black women earn more than Black men in society. From there, he shared that he thinks as long as a man is treating his partner well and contributes what he can, there shouldn't be a problem if he earns less than she does.

"A lot of women, especially Black women, and I might get in trouble for saying this but I will," he began. "In our society right now, Black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men." Perry continued, "If you can find love, if that man works at whatever job and is a good man, and is good to you, and honors you, and honors the house, and honors his wife, and does what he can... because his gift might not be your gift, that is okay. That's not somebody that's beneath you. That's somebody who came to love you at your worth."

Tyler Perry Says Money Can't Buy Love

"As long as he's secure in himself to know that 'yeah, she makes most of the money, all I can pay is the light bill.' As long as she's comfortable enough to say 'I'm gonna cover the mortgage and all the other stuff,'" he went on. "That is fine." Perry later explained that when it comes down to someone's ability to love and support their partner, money doesn't make a difference.

"I know people whose men can't touch what they make," Perry described. "But when you see them together? That love, that support, that 'I got you, babe,' it's a beautiful thing." Do you agree with Tyler Perry's take on splitting bills in relationships? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyler Perry.

