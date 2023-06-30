The BET Awards took place in Los Angeles over the past weekend and plenty of storylines emerged from the show. Now, Da Lench Mob rapper J-Dee has taken his thoughts about the show to Instagram. He was pretty upset with both Tyler Perry and the show itself for how it ignored many of rap’s west coast pioneers. The show sought to pay tribute to hip hop’s 50th anniversary with a major group performance. Included in the performance were artists like E-40, Warren G, Redman, and more. J-Dee clearly wasn’t happy with the lack of west coast representation.

“F*CK THE BET AWARDS YOU N*GGAZ STILL ON THAT BULLSH*T SO NOW WE SET TRIPPN ON BET OUT WEST. YOU BANNED FROM LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA UNTIL I START SEEING SOME WESTCOAST RAP VETERANS GET THE PROPS WE MFN DESERVE, J-Dee said on Instagram. He followed it up by calling out Tyler Perry directly. “@tylerperry YOU FOUL AS F*CK FOR THAT. NO MC REN NO ICE CUBE NO ALONZO WILLIAMS NO ONE WHO PAVED THE WAY OUT WEST 40 YEARS AGO.”

J-Dee Calls Out BET Awards

That was far from the only storyline coming out of the BET Awards. The biggest one by far was a fight that went viral between Lil Uzi Vert and their partner JT. Though many thought it had something to do with Ice Spice, both parties have denied that. The pair also showed up together at Uzi’s own Pink Tape party a few days later to prove things were fine.

Some of the biggest performances of the night also stole the show. Latto delivered a performance so great it was literally knocking people over. Offset and Quavo also surprised everyone by reuniting to pay tribute to Takeoff, who passed away last year. Ice Spice herself also performed during the show. She brought hits like “Munch” and “Princess Diana” to the BET stage much to the amusement of many fans. What do you think about J-Dee’s issues with the BET Awards? Let us know in the comment section below.

