Trick Daddy has come to the defense of JT after the City Girls rapper threw her phone at Lil Uzi Vert and stormed out of the 2023 BET Awards. A nearby attendee recorded the incident between JT and Uzi and it quickly went viral on social media after the event. In the clip, JT seems to call Uzi a “bitch-ass n***a” and a “groupie.” In a video on his Instagram page, Trick described JT as his “homegirl,” while arguing “that’s how Miami bitches react.”

“Y’all know when I get live I got some shit to say,” Trick said. “Let me explain something to you n****s. If you not from Miami, if you not from the state of Florida, leave our Miami and Florida bitches alone if you don’t understand them.”

He continued: “All y’all bitches got something to say about JT. ‘Oh, she was ratchet, too ghetto.’ That’s what you get when you fuck with a Miami bitch. I actually thought she represented. That’s my homegirl man. That’s my homegirl, that’s how Miami bitches react, that’s how they behave, that’s how we was raised. What y’all expect out of it? She ain’t do shit wrong…JT did what a typical Miami bitch would do to a typical Miami n***a, and that definitely a n****a that ain’t from Miami.”

It was initially rumored that Uzi flirting with Ice Spice was the cause of the spat. A rep. for JT later confirmed to TMZ that this wasn’t the case. They claimed that the fight “had nothing to do with Ice” and instead she “had become frustrated when she lost her seat after the audience shuffled around.” Check out Trick Daddy’s comments on the situation above.

