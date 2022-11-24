JT had the Internet shook earlier this week when she tweeted that she was single. Fans were disappointed to think that the City Girl and Lil Uzi Vert had called it quits. But on Wednesday, JT clarified her tweet, letting fans know that she and Uzi are still very much in love.

“When it came to women, y’all wanted him to be a cheater so bad!” she tweeted. “He’s not, actually I was mad at something.” After commenters called the Miami rapper indecisive about her relationship, JT hopped under The Shaderoom comment section to apologize to fans. “Hold on y’all don’t curse me out this was a reply to someone lying. And I won’t put y’all in it again, Happy holidays.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

As for Lil Uzi Vert, the Philly rapper is currently celebrating the success of his hit record “Just Wanna Rock.” Uzi is also slated to headline his very own tour next year, starting March 2023. Live Nation will be producing the highly anticipated shows — which will mark Uzi’s first tour since 2018.

The 27-year old rapper loves his lady as much as he loves his work. Back in September, he gave his “future baby mama” a shot out for buying him an iced out necklace. He also dropped $50,000 to rent out New Jersey’s Nickelodeon Studios Park for JT’s 29th birthday. For Lil Uzi’s birthday in August, JT penned her man a sweet message via Instagram.

“You are my best friend, my twin flame. You work so hard, you deserve the world!” JT captioned a photo of her and Uzi. “I love everything about you… from your main character energy to still being able to make me feel like I’m the only person in the room.” Judging by the City Girls recent tweets, the pair is in fact still on.