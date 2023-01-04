While in a recent interview, JT was asked if she would hold her boyfriend, fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert, down if he were behind bars for 10 years. And after thinking for a few seconds, the City Girls star later confirmed that she would, adding that it’s “not really that long.”

The “Where The Bag At” rapper sat down virtually with Raymonte, who asked her the hypothetical question.

“Um…10 years. Yeah. 10 years not really that long. I did 15 [months].” she admitted while laughing. JT then joked with Raymonte, “You want some drama.”

JT and Lil Uzi started dating in 2019 and have earned a special place in each other’s lives since.

While interviewing with Yung Miami for PopSugar, the Florida-born musician shared about her relationship last September, “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know.”

She also admitted that their relationship “made me a much better person.”

In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, Lil Uzi Vert also opened up about his romance with JT, simply saying at the time, “She keeps me calm and balances me. Album-wise, she keeps me not saying too much.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

With the City Girl’s last project being 2019’s City On Lock, the duo are currently gearing up to release their third album. On what their fans can look forward to, JT also told PopSugar, “It’s confident music, getting-ready music, girl-power music, pop-your-sh*t, talk-your-sh*t music, fun music, alter-ego music. It’s for everybody. City Girl sh*t, for real.”

“It’s very fun, very raunchy, very sexy, and very City Girls sh*t,” Yung Miami added. “We poppin’ our sh*t, bringing that energy, at these n*ggas’ necks, and we’re puttin’ on for the bad b*tches.”

Check back at HNHH for any new updates on the anticipated album’s release.

