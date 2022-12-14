2022 was another busy year for the City Girls. Although they didn’t drop a full-length project, they still managed to stay relevant.

Dropping two successful singles, “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign and “Good Love” with Usher, the rap duo made it clear that hey aren’t going anywhere.

Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In August, they also made an appearance on DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID” alongside Latto. The song served as a single to the record producer’s thirteenth studio album, GOD DID.

One artist who had a monstrous year yet again was none other than Beyoncé. Dropping her dance-infused album, RENAISSANCE in July, the Houston native was effective in continuing her streak as one of the most dominant artists of the 2000s.

As a result, she appeared all over the Billboard charts once again. Shortly following its release, all 16 tracks from the album landed on the Hot 100. One half of the City Girls, JT, took to her Twitter account yesterday (December 13) to share her thoughts on the “Crazy In Love” singer’s greatness.

The tweet came in response to a post asking the Twitter-verse who, out of all the new singers, could pull off Beyoncé’s performance for her 2004 hit, “Check On It.” The 30-year-old was to-the-point with her response. “Not a soul, next,” she wrote.

Of course, the fellow performers are no strangers to one another. Just last year, the pair shared a bonding moment together at a Fourth of July party reportedly thrown by Michael Rubin.

While taking to Twitter the following day to detail a conversation between the two, JT couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I love Beyoncé if I didn’t feel like I made it no other day tonight I did! She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look At my life….I came from nothing at all,” she wrote.

I love Beyoncé if I didn't feel like I made it no other day tonight I did! She told me I was beautiful & she's proud & to keep going! God look At my life….I came from nothing at all🥺 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 5, 2021

The “Act Up” rapper was certainly appreciative of the kind words.

