Kanye West Reportedly Has Miami Hotel Staff Annoyed By His Stay & Late Night Antics: Report

Kanye West recently stayed in Miami for Art Basel and the start of his tumultuous Vultures album rollout with Ty Dolla $ign. While he will likely return to the Floridian city in due time, odds are that he might not receive the same warm greeting if he tries to find a room at the same hotel. Moreover, Ye stayed at the Four Seasons five-star hotel at the Surf Club resort, which is outside the typical spot for all the parties, South Beach. Still, according to alleged sources who spoke to Page Six in a new report, he apparently kept bringing in late night guests that had the staff and security feeling very frustrated with him.

In addition, the Chicago artist had a recording studio set up at the Four Seasons, and for the night of his Vultures listening party in December, he had about 15 black SUVs going in and out of the property until 5AM. It looks like he isn't in Miami anymore, but perhaps hotels should start prepping for stricter treatment if he returns. After all, Kanye West isn't exactly known for his constancy, whether personally or financially, and things don't seem to be going in a more calm direction. But we never really know with him, do we?

Kanye West At The 2016 MTV VMAs

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

For example, comedian Katt Williams recently gave his take on the whole Kanye situation and why this is nothing new for him. Specifically, the comedian compared him to someone with a learning disability when it comes to his behavior and decision-making. According to him, the 46-year-old isn't in a position to put in rational thought due to his mental illness, but people still fuel the fire by calling him a genius and buying into it. Regardless, this was still more of a defense than an attack, and a nuanced way to address our constant obsession with him contrasted with his actual personal and mental needs.

Meanwhile, there's still a lot of discussion about the "Say You Will" mogul's Hebrew apology to the Jewish community. Since than post, he's been pretty quiet on new release and social media activity fronts, so we still don't have a follow-up to let us know whether this is a legitimate new direction or a fluke. Hopefully we find out sooner rather than later. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, come back to HNHH.

