Drake Reaches Settlement With iHeartMedia Amidst Ongoing UMG Battle

Drake continues to make strides in his legal battles. The rapper originally named iHeartMedia in his Texas petition. The petition was the first step towards a potential lawsuit, and UMG was included in the original filing. It appears the 6 God and iHeartMedia have kissed and made up, however. The rapper's legal team confirmed that a settlement has been reached, and both sides are satisfied. The details have been scant, but the settlement arrives at a precarious time for the iHeartMedia.

Drake's legal confirmed the settlement was "amicable" and benefited their client and the media brand. "We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides and have no further comment," the team said in a brief statement. The details of the settlement haven't been revealed and iHeartMedia has declined to comment on the agreement. The brand is currently under investigation by the FCC for allegations of boosting artists spins in an effort to get them to play iHeartCountry Festival. Nothing has been confirmed, but FCC chairman Brendan Carr has stated that "payola" will be discovered if the allegations are true.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Drake, meanwhile, is moving forward with the Texas petition against UMG. The rapper has already filed a lawsuit against the record label in New York. Drizzy previously accused UMG boosted streams of his rival Kendrick Lamar, and the diss song "Not Like Us." The rapper's lawsuit, however, is predicated on claims of defamation. Drake's legal team claims UMG knowingly promoted "Not Like Us," despite the harrowing allegations leveled at the rapper in the song.