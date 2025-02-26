DJ Akademiks Suspects UMG Is Allegedly Suppressing Drake’s Song “Nokia”

Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, DJ Akademiks theorized that if Drake's song "Nokia" drops out of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, UMG is suppressing it.

Earlier this month, Drake dropped off his eagerly anticipated new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. So far, the project has earned mixed reviews from listeners. While some are calling it the comeback they've been waiting for, others think it left a lot to be desired. Regardless, several tracks from the album were quick to become fan favorites. This includes "Gimme A Hug," "Nokia," and more.

"Nokia" in particular has been performing well, even recently securing the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, however, that didn't last long. Today, the midweek predictions were announced, putting Drake's track at No. 13. The news comes just a day after DJ Akademiks shared an interesting theory about the song, claiming that if it dropped out of the top 10 it'd be an indicator that Universal Music Group is allegedly suppressing it.

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

As a reminder, Drake is currently suing UMG over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In a lawsuit filed last month, he accused the label of pushing the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song. "When I'm talking to people in the industry," DJ Akademiks began during a recent stream. "And I'm not talking about people from his label, just people who have opinions, and usually educated minds. They're like 'Yo listen, it's going to get harder and harder for Drake to start appealing to these kids.' [...] So I think that 'Nokia' song, I think this is going to be a top 5 song. If this song don't go top 5, that's UMG."

"We have to realize that this is a business, so people aren't gonna cut off their nose to spite their face," he continued. "But I do predict that if this doesn't become either a No. 1 song or it's not top 5 [...] Not just disappear after this week. If that doesn't happen, we'll have some further conversations."

