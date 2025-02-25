DJ Akademiks Eviscerates Jess Hilarious With Fiery Rant About "The Breakfast Club"

BY Cole Blake 3.6K Views
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Jess Hilarious attends The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
DJ Akademiks labeled Jess Hilarious a "DEI hire" and said she's only on the popular show to "check a box."

DJ Akademiks slammed Jess Hilarious from The Breakfast Club as a "DEI hire" while discussing the show on X (formerly Twitter). He did so on Tuesday while responding to a fan who suggested Loren Lorosa is trying to boost her role on the show. "Loren Lorosa from the breakfast club is lowkey doing a silent takeover," the user wrote. "Jess Hilarious better be taking notes. I now a faze out when I see one. She’s trying to take that spot on the show."

Akademiks responded to the post: "Jess Hilarious got reduced from comedian to a read from the sheet gossip girl. At least the other one knows legal sh*t and got actual sources. Jess a DEI hire at this point only on there to pander to black loud ignorant women. Sometimes u gotta check a box." Following up in response to another fan, he wrote: "Charlamagne is the color commentary / A mic/ sarcastic n***a. This ain’t basketball u cant have 3 Steph curry. Jess is the read off the paper & be b*tchy chick who they think represents something on social media. Them shaderoom comment hoes (no diss to shaderoom.. luv u Angie)."

Who Is Jess Hilarious?

Jess Hilarious joined on as a full-time co-host of The Breakfast Club at the start of 2024. “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture,” she said in a press release at the time. Angela Yee previously held the position for a number of years until she left to launch her own venture in 2022. Prior to her work on the morning show, Jess also appeared on Wild ‘n Out.

Jess Hilarious isn't the only celebrity DJ Akademiks called out on social media, this week. He also took aim at Meek Mill on Monday, labeling him "one of the dumbest human beings to ever live" and challenging him to a spelling bee.

