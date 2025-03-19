Jess Hilarious Crashes Out On Breakfast Club Co-Hosts In Seething IG Rant

The Breakfast Club has had its share of controversies, but Jess Hilarious upped the ante with her aggressive comments.

Jess Hilarious has been holding down the fort on the Breakfast Club. She replaced Angela Yee as the permanent third host on the legendary radio program and been praised for her work over the last year. She is not, however, particularly happy with her co-hosts. Jess Hilarious decided to pull back the curtain and let fans know how she really feels about her peers. Especially Loren LoRosa, who was brought in to sub for Jess during her maternity leave.

Jess Hilarious did not mention Charlamagne Tha God or DJ Envy by name, but she made her issues with both men heard. She claimed she was left out of the loop when she came back from maternity leave, and kept in the dark regarding her role opposite replacement host, Loren LoRosa. It didn't help that comedian Corey Holcomb mocked Jess Hilarious for being replaced by someone who was "talented" after she got pregnant. The host had enough. "We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever," Jess Hilarious stated. "With this online sh*t. I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with **gas. I've been quiet a lot."

Jess Hilarious Fired

Jess Hilarious is not fired. She is still part of the Breakfast Club team. Jess did, however, admit that she initially disliked Lauren LoRosa being brought on to the Breakfast Club. She said that she felt threatened by LoRosa's presence, especially after handing the co-host her segment. In time, however, Jess claimed she overcame her feelings toward LoRosa. "'Nah it ain't even you I don't like,' I'm realizing," she stated on Instagram Live. "It's the way these n**gas is doing sh*t up here." Jess Hilarious claimed the Breakfast Club made her feel like a "villain" for being concerned about the status of her role on the show once she returned from maternity leave. The host then referenced her predecessor, Angela Yee.

Yee left the Breakfast Club in 2022, and the show circulated through various guest hosts before landing on Jess Hilarious in 2024. The latter, however, claims that Yee should be given more credit for having to deal with all the "high school" drama. "Angela Yee ain't that motherf*cking crazy," she asserted. "Not as crazy as n**gas try to make her out to be. There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show... I don’t know how she did that sh*t for 13 years." The subsequent episodes of the Breakfast Club should be very interesting, to say the least.

