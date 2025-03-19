Loren LoRosa Confronts Jess Hilarious Live On The Breakfast Club

According to Jess Hilarious, she feels like none of her co-hosts on "The Breakfast Club" really have her back.

Last night, Jess Hilarious took to Instagram Live to vent about her co-hosts on The Breakfast Club, making it clear that she's fed up. In a lengthy rant, she described feeling like none of them have her back amid online hate. She also revealed that she's resented the fact that Loren LoRosa stuck around after filling in for her when she was on maternity leave.

“I fought for that segment. That’s my segment. If Loren is doing it now, it should be hers. But nobody told me anything. I was just coming to work every day, completely out of the loop," she explained. “We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever. With this online sh*t. I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with gas. I’ve been quiet a lot.”

Jess Hilarious On The Breakfast Club

Jess proceeded to discuss the situation on The Breakfast Club this morning, doubling down. “How I pick her to fill in for me, and when I come back she ain’t never leave,” she asked. “Nobody had a problem with Jess With The Mess, until she started reading right.” LoRosa even confronted Jess about her remarks, claiming that while she can understand some of what was said, she can't get behind all of it. "I can understand some of where you was coming from, but bro, part of that live I thought was crazy," she said. "I heard a lot that you didn't say to me in person."

According to her, she once pulled Jess aside with their executive producer in an attempt to work out a solution that would prevent them from fighting for air time. In response, Jess said she doesn't remember this. She also added that while she believes LoRosa is a good addition to The Breakfast Club, she believes she should have been given her own segment instead of what felt like a direct replacement.

