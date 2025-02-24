Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100

BY Cole Blake 1060 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Drake landed two songs on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, but it wasn't enough to take down Kendrick Lamar.

Drake failed to steal the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 from Kendrick Lamar with the release of his new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. While "Gimme a Hug" and "Nokia" both made it inside the top 10, they both fell below Lamar's top tracks. The former ranked at No. 6 while the latter came in at No. 10. As for Lamar, his song with SZA, "Luther," remains No. 1 while his diss track, "Not Like Us," ranks at No. 2. On top of that, his GNX hits, "TV Off" and "Squabble Up," also rank at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. 

Fans in the comments section of DJ Akademiks' post about the results aren't buying into Kendrick Lamar's popularity. "I have never seen one girl post a song off of GNX on socials, on the other hand girls have not stopped posting $$$4U on their socials for videos and pictures. Y'all expect me to believe girls are listening to Kendrick? Yeah ok," one user wrote. Other fans were still proud of Drake's success. "And this is without the full support from label and streamers. All organic from his fans," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake is that n***a forreal despite not getting promotion from UMG, no other rapper can do this."

Read More: Drake Breaks Wild "Hot 100" Record As "Nokia" & "Gimme A Hug" Make Their Grand Debut On The Chart

Drake First Week Sales

While Drake didn't dethrone Kendrick Lamar on the Hot 100, he was able to do so on the albums chart. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart after earning 246,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week. While GNX dropped back in November, it returned to the charts after Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

In other news, Drake is currently performing on his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand. The run of concerts will be wrapping up on March 16, in Auckland.

Read More: Drake Reminds Fans He's Not Like Us With Latest Photo Dump From The "Anita Max Win Tour"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Breaks Wild "Hot 100" Record As "Nokia" & "Gimme A Hug" Make Their Grand Debut On The Chart 3.5K
New Look Wireless Festival - Day 1 Music Drake Reminds Fans He's Not Like Us With Latest Photo Dump From The "Anita Max Win Tour" 2.1K
Kendrick Lamar SZA Luther No 1 Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 1.5K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dethrone Drake As "Luther" Ascends To No. 1 On Apple Music 3.0K