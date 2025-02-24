Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100

Drake failed to steal the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 from Kendrick Lamar with the release of his new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. While "Gimme a Hug" and "Nokia" both made it inside the top 10, they both fell below Lamar's top tracks. The former ranked at No. 6 while the latter came in at No. 10. As for Lamar, his song with SZA, "Luther," remains No. 1 while his diss track, "Not Like Us," ranks at No. 2. On top of that, his GNX hits, "TV Off" and "Squabble Up," also rank at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Fans in the comments section of DJ Akademiks' post about the results aren't buying into Kendrick Lamar's popularity. "I have never seen one girl post a song off of GNX on socials, on the other hand girls have not stopped posting $$$4U on their socials for videos and pictures. Y'all expect me to believe girls are listening to Kendrick? Yeah ok," one user wrote. Other fans were still proud of Drake's success. "And this is without the full support from label and streamers. All organic from his fans," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake is that n***a forreal despite not getting promotion from UMG, no other rapper can do this."

Drake First Week Sales

While Drake didn't dethrone Kendrick Lamar on the Hot 100, he was able to do so on the albums chart. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart after earning 246,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week. While GNX dropped back in November, it returned to the charts after Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.