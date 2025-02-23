Drake's "Nokia" Climbs The U.S. Spotify Charts Breaking Into Top 10

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 541 Views
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's "Nokia" is rising to the top of the chart.

The success of Drake and PartyNextDoor's anticipated collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, continues. It was announced that the album's solo cut, "Nokia," emerged in the top 10 on U.S. Spotify chart this week. The infectious track became a breakout hit among the 21 tracks as fans flooded social media with new memes using the song. With backing vocals and production from U.K. producer Elkan, "Nokia"—credited solely to Drake—saw an expected drop in streams after its debut but gained momentum as the days passed. On Tuesday, the track pulled in 2.9 million official on-demand U.S. streams, according to Luminate.

"Nokia" marked its strongest streaming day since the album’s release and its first time surpassing "Gimme a Hug" as the most-played song on the project. Nokia also performed well in digital sales, topping the iTunes real-time chart and selling 13,000 copies in its first five days. As $ome $exy $ongs 4 U continues to dominate streaming platforms, "Nokia" and "Gimme a Hug" have emerged as the album’s most influential tracks, each making an impact in different ways.

Drake & PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Milestones

Drake and PartyNextDoor’s collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has reached significant milestones since its release on February 14, 2025. The 21-track project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking a defining achievement for both artists. The album’s eclectic mix, featuring standout tracks like "Crying In Chanel," "Brian Steel," and "Somebody Love Me," has captivated listeners with its fluid blend of R&B and hip-hop. Beyond streaming, the album has delivered impressive digital sales. It topped iTunes’ real-time chart and sold 13,000 combined copies in its first five days, underscoring Drake and PartyNextDoor’s enduring commercial appeal. The project also benefits from collaborations with rising talents like Chino Pacas, Yebba, and Pim, adding fresh textures to its already layered soundscape.

Despite its commercial triumph, critical reception has been mixed. Some reviewers have questioned its cohesion and depth, yet the album’s success reaffirms the duo’s ability to engage listeners and dominate charts. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U extends their influence in contemporary music, proving that their partnership remains a force in R&B and hip-hop.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
