DJ Hed Reveals How Much UMG Is Profiting On Drake’s New Album Despite Lawsuit

Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, DJ Hed discussed Drake's new album with PartyNextDoor "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," and how UMG is making money off of it.

It's been a busy few months for Drake, to say the least. In December, the Toronto rapper filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He accuses the company of knowingly pushing the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile by promoting the song. This prompted mixed reactions from hip hop fans and peers. While some believe he has an opportunity to change the music industry for good, others think taking legal action just makes him seem bitter about Kendrick's sucess.

A few weeks after filing the suit, Drake dropped his eagerly anticipated new album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. That too has listeners split, and has raised questions about what Drake is allowed to do amid his legal battle. In a new episode of his debate show with Elliott Wilson and Jeremy Hecht, DJ Hed broke this down, revealing why it's in UMG's best interest to let Drake release music.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"I see people on both sides of the fence saying 'well, why would they let him drop music if he's suing?'" he began. "But it would prove their point if they didn't allow him to drop music. They just want to make money ... Record companies just want to make money. They don't give a f*ck about your cause, they don't give a f*ck about who died, they don't give a f*ck. They just want to make money. So, they don't care about who they make money with."

DJ Hed continued, noting how the songs on the album are labeled. According to him, everything listed on the album as a solo Drizzy song, UMG cashes in on. "Drake is not independent for all you streaming morons," he added. He went on to point out that the two biggest songs on the album so far are solo tracks.

