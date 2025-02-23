Joe Budden Explains Why J Cole Is In The Best Position Post-Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

The Joe Budden Podcast recently gave their due flowers to J Cole for his new song "cLOUDs." Specifically, Parks remarked that he would love to see the North Carolina superstar directly sell his new material to his fans rather than allowing it on streaming services. Ice posited that this has been Kanye West's strategy as of late, albeit with not as high of a quality standard as Cole's. But then, Joe Budden connected the new track back to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle that the Dreamville boss controversially exited.

"Cole made out really good out of that whole 'Big Three' s**t," Joe Budden remarked concerning J. Cole. "I know he got his back kicked in a bunch. I maybe have even said this before. But with every release, and I just hear his tone and how he goes about things, it's clear that not only did he not want to end up being the Drake in that battle – like, the person who caught the worst end of the stick. I don't think he wanted to end up being the Kendrick in that battle, either. Which is the winner and having to run all around and having this be demanded of you. I think he landed in the perfect spot. And he told us that, and it's hip-hop, so we didn't care."

J Cole New Album

Joe Budden's assessment here is a fair one in our view. When J. Cole apologized for his Kendrick Lamar diss track, he faced a lot of clowning from hip-hop culture. Some fans just didn't like his record, whereas others thought that it was weak of him to admit his heart wasn't in it. But many fans see this as the bravest display of the whole showdown.