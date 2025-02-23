Joe Budden Explains Why J Cole Is In The Best Position Post-Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 244 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden J Cole Best Position Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Joe Budden may have his thoughts on how J Cole exited the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, but his commendation still stands.

The Joe Budden Podcast recently gave their due flowers to J Cole for his new song "cLOUDs." Specifically, Parks remarked that he would love to see the North Carolina superstar directly sell his new material to his fans rather than allowing it on streaming services. Ice posited that this has been Kanye West's strategy as of late, albeit with not as high of a quality standard as Cole's. But then, Joe Budden connected the new track back to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle that the Dreamville boss controversially exited.

"Cole made out really good out of that whole 'Big Three' s**t," Joe Budden remarked concerning J. Cole. "I know he got his back kicked in a bunch. I maybe have even said this before. But with every release, and I just hear his tone and how he goes about things, it's clear that not only did he not want to end up being the Drake in that battle – like, the person who caught the worst end of the stick. I don't think he wanted to end up being the Kendrick in that battle, either. Which is the winner and having to run all around and having this be demanded of you. I think he landed in the perfect spot. And he told us that, and it's hip-hop, so we didn't care."

Read More: J Cole Kicks Off His New Blog With Heartfelt Post For His Fans

J Cole New Album

Joe Budden's assessment here is a fair one in our view. When J. Cole apologized for his Kendrick Lamar diss track, he faced a lot of clowning from hip-hop culture. Some fans just didn't like his record, whereas others thought that it was weak of him to admit his heart wasn't in it. But many fans see this as the bravest display of the whole showdown.

Elsewhere, though, J. Cole has a lot more important things to worry about than how his battle exit aged. His new album The Fall Off has fans very excited. We don't have a release date for it yet, but this new "cLOUDs" single and recent new music updates confirmed die-hards' high expectations. Once Cole is ready to make an announcement, we will definitely know.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Disses J Cole Following Dreamville MC's New Song "cLOUDs"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Inside Wale's "Shine" Listening Event Music Joe Budden Thinks J Cole Can Fix His Reputation By Dissing Kanye West 1.6K
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023 Music Joe Budden Blasts J Cole For Kendrick Lamar Diss Response: "Call A Killer!" 30.0K
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Music Joe Budden Loves Kendrick Lamar's Diss To Drake & J. Cole On Future & Metro Boomin's "WE DON'T TRUST YOU" 7.3K
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Believes J. Cole Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar & Drake Right Now 1.7K