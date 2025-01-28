J Cole Kicks Off His New Blog With Heartfelt Post For His Fans

J Cole says he's been wanting to launch a blog for years.

J Cole has launched his own blog, sharing his first post on the website on Monday night, ahead of his 40th birthday. In the post, which is titled, "The Algorithm," Cole explains the premise of the blog and wishes his fans a happy new year. He also shares a song he's been listening to since he was nine years old.

“This is just a place for me to share," he begins in the blog. "I been wanting a lil blog for years. Somewhere to post random sh*t I f*ck with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms. Finally pulled the trigger, bare with us as we still developing this page and the layout.”

J Cole Launches His Own Blog

From there, Cole shares L.A. rapper Ahmad’s 1994 track “Back in the Day.” He writes: “Respect to AHMAD. I played this joint last night and was like ‘damn! there go my first post for the blog.' Been loving this song since I was like 9 years old on Lewis street begging my mom for a bike I heard about called a GT performer. Now at midnight I will turn 40. Might save the sentimentals for a post tomorrow. But in a nutshell I’m GRATEFUL. Happy new year to yall and God bless. 2025 will be a good one.”

With the reference to 2025 being a "good one," fans on social media are already theorizing that he's referring to the release of his next studio album, The Fall Off. Cole's been teasing the project since the release of his 2021 effort, The Off-Season. While performing during a 10th anniversary 2014 Forest Hills Drive concert at Madison Square Garden in December, Cole hinted at having new music ready by his upcoming Dreamville Festival in April. He told the crowd: “I’ll see y’all at Dreamville Festival. Hopefully I’ll have something new to perform for y’all.”

