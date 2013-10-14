blog
- Original ContentWhere Are They Now? 20 Icons Of The “Hip Hop Blog” EraA look back at 20 of the most memorable rappers from the peak hip-hop blog era, circa 2006-2011.
By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Music50 Cent Responds To Soulja Boy Saying He Influenced The Creation Of ThisIs5050 keeps it real. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Maher Takes Shots At Stan Lee & Comic Lovers, Gets Blasted By The Internet"Bill Maher sure didn’t mind taking that check to appear in Iron Man 3 tho"By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj Critic Speaks Out After Receiving Death Threats From Her FansNicki Minaj did not go easy on one woman's opinion. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Post Malone's "Beauty Blog Video"The rapper gets beautified.By Zaynab
- GossipKhloe Kardashian Happily Living In Cleveland Waiting On Baby Girl To ArriveKhloe Kardashian is happy to call Cleveland home.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Addresses Photoshop Blunder On InstagramThe beauty mogul is setting the record straight. By David Saric
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Charles Hamilton?A decade after the rap blog era's crown prince first broke through, we're left looking back on his career with more questions and what if's than answers.By Harrison Tenpas
- MusicDJ Envy's Racy Snapchat Conversation Is Fake, According To SourceDJ Envy isn't the man behind those messages. By Matt F
- MusicSnoop Dogg's "Moment I Feared" Video Called "Openly Homophobic"The Doggfather has rubbed some the wrong way.By Matt F
- MusicTravis Scott's Old Blog Surfaces OnlineTravis Scott's old blog has surfaced on Reddit.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMeek Mill Claims Nicki Minaj Pays Blogs To Discredit HimMeek Mill went on an IG rant claiming Nicki Minaj pays gossip blogs to discredit him.By hnhh
- Original ContentThe "Internet Rapper" PhenomenonThe neon-haired bubblegum trap wave and its roots in online culture.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAudio Push "Inside The Vibe" Vlog Episode 3HNHH Premiere! Watch episode 3 of Audio Push's "Inside The Vibe" vlog.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSomeone Is Reportedly Trying To Sell An Usher Sex TapeReports surface that someone is shopping around Usher's sex tape with his ex-wife.By Rose Lilah
- FoodBun B Launches New Food Blog YouGottaEatThis.ComBun B announces his new website YouGottaEatThis.Com. By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentWhere Are They Now? 20 Icons Of The “Hip Hop Blog” EraA look back at 20 of the most memorable rappers from the peak hip-hop blog era, circa 2006-2011.