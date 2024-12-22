J Cole Shows Why He's A Master Of Storytelling & Introspection On "Keep Heaven Dancing"

It's clear that a lot of J Cole fans preach that the 2014 Forest Hills Drive era is the MC's best ever. Additionally, a lot of folk's label the project the best of his career too. Well, if there were any remaining doubters out there that needed some convincing the 10th Anniversary Edition of the tape should sway them that way. After initially rolling out two vinyl variants, a CD, and then a digital release for it, Cole decided to give everyone a chance by putting it on DSPs. All eight bonus tracks have arrived and there a lot of amazing throwaways, which just proves how much heat Cole had in the vault.
It's a shame a song like "Keep Heaven Dancing" missed the final cut, but at least it's here now. Cole's storytelling and introspection on it is truly the stuff of legend. On it, he raps with a wide scope lens about his past growing up in North Carolina and everything he witnessed. Whether it was a love, violence, friends not making it out of the hood, he excellently sums up what shaped him today. It's riddled with elite penmanship, stank face-inducing flows, and clever double entendres. It's truly got it all and we highly recommend you give "Keep Heaven Dancing" a careful listen.
"Keep Heaven Dancing" - J Cole
Quotable Lyrics:
I miss Aiesha, had the caramel features and a lot of hair
Sometimes, I wonder where she at now
Imaginin' the way she look and how she act now
Did the hood get her? Have a baby by a hood n****
Give ya two good guesses where he at now
But, you never know maybe she overcame