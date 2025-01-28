J Cole Claims 2025 Will Be A "Good One" In Inspiring Birthday Message

J Cole has really been playing to his fanbase. The "Big Three" battle really blew up in his face, but he has been on a solid run ever since. The rapper's Inevitable podcast has been a success, and hype for his last album, The Fall Off, is higher than ever. J Cole turned 40 years old on Monday night. He decided to mark the occasion by looking back and looking forward. He promised fans that there was a lot to be excited for in 2025. It's a good sign of things to come, especially for those still reeling from "7 Minute Drill."

J Cole posted the first of what will seemingly be many blog posts on his Inevitable website. The rapper reflected on the notion of having a blog to share music he loved and keep fans updated. "Finally pulled the trigger," he wrote. "Bare [sic] with us as we still developing this page and the layout." J Cole talked about turning 40, and how he feels at this particular point in his career. "Might save the sentimentals for a post tomorrow," he wrote. "But in a nutshell I'm grateful." Cole then gave fans the confirmation they all wanted: music to look forward to in the new year.

J Cole Plans To Release His Final Album Soon

"Happy new year to y'all and God bless," J Cole added. "2025 will be a good one. We said that we was gon make it as a kid, and we finally did, but…" The rapper has been teasing the release of his last album for years, and it appears as though we're finally entering the rollout phase. J Cole first announced plans for The Fall Off in 2018. The rapper included "1985," or the "Intro to the Fall Off," on his album KOD. Fans have been patiently waiting for the follow up ever since. J Cole has dropped various songs intended to be on the album, but it remains to be seen if any of them will make it.