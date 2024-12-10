50 Cent Was Immensely Disappointed In J. Cole For Backing Out Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

BYZachary Horvath871 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Big Boy had an opposing take that most people have come around to agree with.

At this point, it seems like it's going to take quite a while for hip-hop fully move on from J. Cole's decision. Of course, we are referring to him coming to the conclusion that it was time to back out of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. With the current aftermath that we are now witnessing, it's clear that Cole's decision is paying dividends for him personally. Still, a lot of folks were quite disappointed by the North Carolina MC's choice as many wanted to see him drop some hot bars. Obviously, he's got the chops to do it an extremely high level. However, he just couldn't bring himself to do it for a number of reasons.

Overall, there the camp that's on the side of the 2014 Forest Hills Drive creator has grown immensely since. They have come to the realization that Cole doesn't want to lose his industry friends over some rap battle. However, like we said at the beginning, it's still been a hard pill to swallow for some, including 50 Cent. The 2000s hitmaker made a recent appearance on Big Boy Radio for an hour plus interview to discuss a whole plethora of topics.

Read More: Drake Trolls Kendrick: Disses & Drama In Hip-Hop’s Top Feud

50 Cent Wanted To See J. Cole Compete

His history with Jay-Z and Diddy as become a major talking point today in the headlines but so has the discourse around J. Cole. While he's come around to it with time passing by, there's a part of it that still irks him a little. Big Boy posed to Fif if he could understand the relationship that Cole had/has with Drake and Kendrick. He does, but "because he's one of the top guys" and there's a competitive nature about hip-hop, he wanted to see him compete.

"That's how we gonna find out who really got it," 50 argued. "I understand the relationship. But I don't understand why the competitive part in the form, if y'all are brothers like that, then why wouldn't you compete? Why wouldn't you understand we are just competing?" Overall, he feels the raw energy is key to the genre and that Cole sort of ducked it in a way.

Read More: Tony Buzbee Hit With New Lawsuit From Former Client As Jay-Z Case Mounts

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...