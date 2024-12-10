50 Cent Was Immensely Disappointed In J. Cole For Backing Out Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Big Boy had an opposing take that most people have come around to agree with.

At this point, it seems like it's going to take quite a while for hip-hop fully move on from J. Cole's decision. Of course, we are referring to him coming to the conclusion that it was time to back out of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. With the current aftermath that we are now witnessing, it's clear that Cole's decision is paying dividends for him personally. Still, a lot of folks were quite disappointed by the North Carolina MC's choice as many wanted to see him drop some hot bars. Obviously, he's got the chops to do it an extremely high level. However, he just couldn't bring himself to do it for a number of reasons.

Overall, there the camp that's on the side of the 2014 Forest Hills Drive creator has grown immensely since. They have come to the realization that Cole doesn't want to lose his industry friends over some rap battle. However, like we said at the beginning, it's still been a hard pill to swallow for some, including 50 Cent. The 2000s hitmaker made a recent appearance on Big Boy Radio for an hour plus interview to discuss a whole plethora of topics.

50 Cent Wanted To See J. Cole Compete

His history with Jay-Z and Diddy as become a major talking point today in the headlines but so has the discourse around J. Cole. While he's come around to it with time passing by, there's a part of it that still irks him a little. Big Boy posed to Fif if he could understand the relationship that Cole had/has with Drake and Kendrick. He does, but "because he's one of the top guys" and there's a competitive nature about hip-hop, he wanted to see him compete.